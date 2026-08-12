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The shrinking of two national monuments on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:39 PM MDT
Photo of a rock wall at Bears Ears National Monument that's covered in ancient drawings by Native tribes. A person can be seen taking a picture of it in the corner.
Tim Peterson
Butler Wash Panel, a rock wall with petroglyphs by ancient Native people in Bears Ears National Monument.

President Donald Trump recently signed executive orders shrinking the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. These orders reduced the monuments by about 90% or nearly three million acres. The president also disbanded the Bears Ears Commission, which facilitated consultation with five tribes in the area.

Environmental groups call these actions illegal and worry that affected public lands will now be open to mining and mineral leasing. Supporters of the reductions say the monuments needed to be right-sized and that multiple uses of the federal land can now be restored.

We talk with Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz and Steve Bloch, legal director with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

Tags
Access Utah UPRSouthern UtahBears Ears MonumentIndigenous peoplesSouthern Utah Wilderness AllianceNational MonumentsGrand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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