Utah Legislative Races: Cache County 2026 Voter Guide

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote for representatives in the Utah Legislature.

Find your legislative districts.



Utah Senate District 1

Term length: 4 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder County, southern Cache County from Nibley to Avon, or northwestern Tooele County (Rowley, Burmester, and Grantsville).

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 1

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder County or northwestern Cache County — Newton, Clarkston, and west Cornish.

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 2

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in north-central Cache County, from Lewiston to central Logan.

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 3

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Logan between 600 N. and Golf Course Road on the west side of Main St. or between 1500 N. and 600 S. on the east side of Main. This district also covers eastern Cache County, including Cove and Richmond.

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 5

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Mendon or in southern Cache County starting in River Heights.

Candidates

How to Vote

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.