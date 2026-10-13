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Utah Legislative Races: Cache County 2026 Voter Guide

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 13, 2026 at 9:32 AM MDT

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote for representatives in the Utah Legislature.

Find your legislative districts.

Utah Senate District 1

Term length: 4 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder County, southern Cache County from Nibley to Avon, or northwestern Tooele County (Rowley, Burmester, and Grantsville).

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 1

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Box Elder County or northwestern Cache County — Newton, Clarkston, and west Cornish.

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 2

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in north-central Cache County, from Lewiston to central Logan.

Candidates

Utah House of Representatives District 3

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Logan between 600 N. and Golf Course Road on the west side of Main St. or between 1500 N. and 600 S. on the east side of Main. This district also covers eastern Cache County, including Cove and Richmond.

Candidates

The Utah Capitol at dusk
Politics
Utah House District 3 candidates split on data centers, housing
Spencer Wilkinson

Utah House of Representatives District 5

Term length: 2 years

Location

You're in this district if you live in Mendon or in southern Cache County starting in River Heights.

Candidates

The Historic Cache County Courthouse, a red brick building with white trim.
Politics
Your guide to the Utah House District 5 race: Kendra Penry and Casey Snider
Spencer Wilkinson

How to Vote

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.
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Politics 2026 Elections
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby