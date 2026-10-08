Your guide to the Utah House District 5 race: Kendra Penry and Casey Snider

In just a few weeks, southern Cache Valley voters will decide who represents them in Utah House District 5. Ballots will be mailed out beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13 and must be returned by Nov. 3.

Utah voters first elected Republican incumbent Casey Snider to the Utah Legislature in October of 2018. Now he’s running for his fourth term on what he says is principled leadership, community values, and dedicated service.

“We have an obligation to serve," Snider said. "And I hope through my efforts, I can make this community just a little bit better on some of the other issues that are outstanding, such as water, such as infrastructure.”

His opponent, Democrat Kendra Penry, has served as the executive director of Stokes Nature Center for the past seven years. She said she’s running to protect Utah’s lands, votes, and wallets.

“I have based what my platform is on talking to people that live here in District 5, and that’s primarily three things," Penry said. "First of all, affordability. … Secondly, preserving Utah’s right to free and fair elections. … and thirdly, stewardship of our land, air, and water.”

Housing

As Utah faces growing housing costs and sinking availability, Snider suggests an incentive-based approach.

“Are there ways that we can encourage growth to happen where it’s already coming and where it will provide housing opportunities for our kids and grandkids?" he said. "More homes on the market is going to mean cheaper prices for everyone.”

Penry said the state should look into higher density housing, but recognizes there’s not one single answer.

“We do have to have the conversation around having higher density housing in certain areas, and that does include Cache Valley," she said. "We are just talking about higher density to ensure that there’s enough housing on the market and people can continue to afford it in five to 10 years down the road.”

Taxes

As for Utah’s tax policies, Snider said the Utah Legislature’s income tax cuts, which reduced the state income tax rate from 4.5% to 4.45%, have been successful.

“Reductions in taxes spurs economic opportunity," Snider said. "What we’ve done the last couple of years is trying to reduce the financial burden, specifically as it relates to income tax. … I suspect in the next legislative session, a large portion of the discussion will center around the process of property taxes and how that system moves forward.”

Penry, on the other hand, said Utah’s current system is making life more difficult. She proposed alternatives to income tax cuts, such as eliminating the sales tax on food.

“We have to stop pretending like giving income tax cuts helps anyone but the most wealthy amongst us," Penry said. "It’s actually making life more expensive. … It is leading to our local governments having to raise property taxes … and it also leads to the loss of programs that our government should be funding.”

The democratic process

Despite their differences, the two candidates celebrate the democratic process and encourage Utahns across the state to vote in their respective elections.

Snider praised Penry’s campaign and urged Utahns to recognize the importance of their vote.

“I hope that those who vote for me, as a Republican lawmaker, recognize the goodness and decency, and caliber and quality of my opponent," Snider said. "I hope voters know that I fundamentally believe that Republican or Democrat, the people — myself and Kendra — are trying to do the right thing for the community.”

And Penry urged voters to remember how important their contributions are.

“Your vote matters, this year more than probably several other elections in the past because we are reaching a tipping point for some incredibly important decisions that if we don’t make them now, there’s no way to come back," Penry said. "It is time for change, that change has to happen now."

Not sure what district you’re in? Visit le.utah.gov/GIS/findDistrict.jsp.

Find more election coverage on UPR's 2026 elections page.