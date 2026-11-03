Long lines kept Utah election results on hold after polls closed

Long lines at Utah polling places delayed the release of election results tonight.

As polls closed across the state at 8 p.m., the Lieutenant Governor’s Office announced results would not be released until wait times at polling locations statewide dropped below 15 minutes, or until 9 p.m. — whichever came first.

Preliminary results have now begun rolling out.

In Cache County, voters were still waiting to cast their ballots after polls closed.

Salt Lake Tribune and UPR reporter Brock Marchant was at the Cache County Fairgrounds tonight and spoke with Cache County Clerk Bryson Behm.

“He estimated it would have been probably about an hour before they were able to process everyone through,” Marchant said. “So definitely a lot of people still trying to cast their ballot — very busy.”

Utah State University political science professor Damon Cann said long lines have become less common in Utah over the past decade as more voters have transitioned to voting by mail. But he said two factors may be contributing to longer waits this year.

“There's a lot of interest in this election cycle,” Cann said, “and I think we're going to see some pretty robust turnout here. But I think we're also going to see some pressure because now you have to get your ballot in by election day — not have it postmarked by election day — and that means as anyone who didn't get mailed on time is going to be more likely to show up on election day to cast that vote.”

Previously, ballots only needed to be postmarked by Election Day.

Cann also praised the decision to delay releasing results.

“I really appreciate the lieutenant governor's office making this call,” he said, “so that folks who are still in line have an opportunity to cast their vote.”

Election results will continue to be updated as counties count outstanding ballots over the next two weeks. Counties are expected to certify their results by Nov. 17, with statewide certification scheduled for Nov. 23.