Memes, conspiracy theories, and fake news on Access Utah

This episode of Access Utah first aired in May 2021.

Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor at Utah State University as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include "Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies." She is co-editor of "Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet" and "Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook." Her areas of research include legend and belief, folk and fairy tales, the supernatural, and digital culture.



