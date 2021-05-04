© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Memes, conspiracy theories, and fake news on Access Utah

Tom Williams
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:51 AM MDT
Utah State University Office of Research

This episode of Access Utah first aired in May 2021.

Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor at Utah State University as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include "Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies." She is co-editor of "Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet" and "Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook." Her areas of research include legend and belief, folk and fairy tales, the supernatural, and digital culture.

 
Lynne McNeill, Folklore, memes, digital folklore
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
