The farm in literature and culture on Access Utah

Today we’ll mark a decade of USU’s Farm in Literature and Culture course. The class seeks “to identify agricultural and literary themes that cut across human history and culture….” The course also focuses on music and folklore. Our guests will include USU lecturers and professors and a USU student who says the class has had a continuing influence on her life.

The Farm in Literature and Culture team consists of lecturers Bonnie Moore, Rosa Thornley, and Deanna Allred. EmmaLee Folsom is an undergraduate student who took The Farm in Literature course and quickly connected with the content in a deeply personal manner. We’ll also talk with USU Associate Professor of Folklore Lynne McNeill.