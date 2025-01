Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project’s #DigitalLoreoftheYear for 2024 is Chicago Rat Hole. Other contenders include how Brits wash dishes, eating cats and dogs parodies, and Moo Deng, baby hippo memes.

Our guests include the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project , Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’ll also talk with Afsane Rezaei, USU assistant professor of English.