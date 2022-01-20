© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Prospects for peace in the Middle East on Thursday's Access Utah

Published January 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
The book cover of "Overcoming the Retributive Nature of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict."
Springer International Publishing

What are the prospects for peace in the Middle East? On Thursday's Access Utah we spoke with Amos Guiora, professor in the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah and Luis Vargas, professor of operations, decision sciences and artificial intelligence at the University of Pittsburg’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

They are authors of a new book Overcoming the Retributive Nature of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, which describes a unique process that proposes a road map to a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We’ll talk about such issues as recognition of rights, the sharing of Jerusalem, delineation of borders, West Bank settlements, security and refugees.

Tags

Access Utah amos guioraLuis VargasMiddle EastIsrael and PalestineInternational AffairsUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams