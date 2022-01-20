What are the prospects for peace in the Middle East? On Thursday's Access Utah we spoke with Amos Guiora, professor in the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah and Luis Vargas, professor of operations, decision sciences and artificial intelligence at the University of Pittsburg’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

They are authors of a new book Overcoming the Retributive Nature of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict , which describes a unique process that proposes a road map to a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We’ll talk about such issues as recognition of rights, the sharing of Jerusalem, delineation of borders, West Bank settlements, security and refugees.