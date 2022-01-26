Boa Ogoi and the Bear River Massacre on Wednesday's Access Utah

How do we heal from the traumas of the past, without forgetting the events that happened? On Access Utah this morning, we’ll be joined by Darren Parry, the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and Courtney Cochley, the Hyrum City Museum Curator.

We'll explore their newest exhibit and ongoing events commemorating the 159th anniversary of the US Army’s massacre of Shoshone at Boa Ogoi. Also known as the Bear River Massacre, it was the largest mass murder of indigenous men, women and children in the history of the United States. In today’s program, we'll discuss how museum curators partnered with the Shoshone nation to plan and design this exhibit, and how to go about sharing sensitive stories like these with a wide audience.

Learn more about Boa Ogoi at https://boaogoi.org/. The Hyrum City Museum's website is http://hyrumcitymuseum.org/. Their Facebook page is available here. Find Darren Parry's book, "The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History," here.