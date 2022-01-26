© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Boa Ogoi and the Bear River Massacre on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published January 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST
The Bear River moves through the green land and low mountains of Boa Ogoi.
Sarah Klain
/
Utah State University

How do we heal from the traumas of the past, without forgetting the events that happened? On Access Utah this morning, we’ll be joined by Darren Parry, the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and Courtney Cochley, the Hyrum City Museum Curator.

We'll explore their newest exhibit and ongoing events commemorating the 159th anniversary of the US Army’s massacre of Shoshone at Boa Ogoi. Also known as the Bear River Massacre, it was the largest mass murder of indigenous men, women and children in the history of the United States. In today’s program, we'll discuss how museum curators partnered with the Shoshone nation to plan and design this exhibit, and how to go about sharing sensitive stories like these with a wide audience.

Learn more about Boa Ogoi at https://boaogoi.org/. The Hyrum City Museum's website is http://hyrumcitymuseum.org/. Their Facebook page is available here. Find Darren Parry's book, "The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History," here.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is a science reporter here at Utah Public Radio and a Master's Student at Utah State. She studies Ferruginous Hawk nestlings and the factors that influence their health. She loves our natural world and being part of wildlife research. Now, getting to communicate that kind of research to the UPR listeners through this position makes her love what she does even more. In her free time, you can find her outside on a trail with her partner Matt and her goofy pups Dodger and Finley. They love living in a place where there are year-round adventures to be had!
Aimee Van Tatenhove
Aimee Van Tatenhove is a science reporter at UPR. She spends most of her time interviewing people doing interesting research in Utah and writing stories about wildlife, new technologies and local happenings. She is also a PhD student at Utah State University, studying white pelicans in the Great Salt Lake, so she thinks about birds a lot! She also loves fishing, skiing, baking, and gardening when she has a little free time.
