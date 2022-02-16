The case for and against the death penalty on Wednesday's Access Utah

HB 147, sponsored by Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, which would have repealed the death penalty in Utah and replaced it with a possible sentence of 45 years to life, was defeated in committee. The debate will go on, however, today on Access Utah.

We’ll talk with the Senate sponsor Sen. Dan McKay, R-Riverton; and Utah Assistant Solicitor General Andrew Peterson. Mr. Peterson is capital case coordinator for the state and lead counsel on death penalty cases. We’ll review arguments for and against the death penalty and you’re invited to send us your thoughts by email to upraccess@gmail.com.