Access Utah

The case for and against the death penalty on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published February 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
HB 147, sponsored by Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, which would have repealed the death penalty in Utah and replaced it with a possible sentence of 45 years to life, was defeated in committee. The debate will go on, however, today on Access Utah.

We’ll talk with the Senate sponsor Sen. Dan McKay, R-Riverton; and Utah Assistant Solicitor General Andrew Peterson. Mr. Peterson is capital case coordinator for the state and lead counsel on death penalty cases. We’ll review arguments for and against the death penalty and you’re invited to send us your thoughts by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tags

Access Utah Death PenaltyUPRAccess Utah News2022 Legislative Session
