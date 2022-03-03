Best-selling author Shannon Hale on Tuesday's Access Utah
Shannon Hale is the Utah-based New York Times best-selling author of the Princess Academy series and Rapunzel’s Revenge, as well as Austenland, which was made into a movie. Her latest, Amethyst, is on our latest UPR Booklist. Shannon Hale will join us today to talk about her books, gender and reading and other topics.
