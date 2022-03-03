Best-selling author Shannon Hale on Tuesday's Access Utah

Shannon Hale is the Utah-based New York Times best-selling author of the Princess Academy series and Rapunzel’s Revenge, as well as Austenland, which was made into a movie. Her latest, Amethyst, is on our latest UPR Booklist . Shannon Hale will join us today to talk about her books, gender and reading and other topics.

Shannon Hale is the New York Times best-selling author of over thirty children's and young adult books, including graphic novel memoirs Real Friends, Best Friends and Friends Forever, and multiple award winners The Goose Girl, Book of a Thousand Days and Newbery Honor recipient Princess Academy. She also writes books for adults, such as Austenland, which is now a major motion picture starring Keri Russell. She co-writes books with her husband Dean Hale, like the Eisner-nominated graphic novel Rapunzel's Revenge and best-selling illustrated chapter book series The Princess in Black. They live with their four children near Salt Lake City.