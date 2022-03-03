© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Best-selling author Shannon Hale on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published March 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST
Shannon Hale, a white woman with brown hair, looks off to the side, smiling. She is wearing a blue shirt and sitting outside.
Jenn Florence
/
shannonhale.com

Shannon Hale is the Utah-based New York Times best-selling author of the Princess Academy series and Rapunzel’s Revenge, as well as Austenland, which was made into a movie. Her latest, Amethyst, is on our latest UPR Booklist. Shannon Hale will join us today to talk about her books, gender and reading and other topics.

Shannon Hale is the New York Times best-selling author of over thirty children's and young adult books, including graphic novel memoirs Real Friends, Best Friends and Friends Forever, and multiple award winners The Goose Girl, Book of a Thousand Days and Newbery Honor recipient Princess Academy. She also writes books for adults, such as Austenland, which is now a major motion picture starring Keri Russell. She co-writes books with her husband Dean Hale, like the Eisner-nominated graphic novel Rapunzel's Revenge and best-selling illustrated chapter book series The Princess in Black. They live with their four children near Salt Lake City.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
