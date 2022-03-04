The most popular memes of 2021 on Thursday's Access Utah

Today we’ll look at the top digital trends of 2021, from the fun to the profound. Each year folklore students at Utah State University track digital trends. They then meet at the end of the year to prepare a ballot that goes out to a national panel of experts in digital folklore, which selects the winning trend.

A TikTok video of a young Scottish mailman singing the traditional sea shanty “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” and memes that poked fun at the self-described “QAnon Shaman” were among the top vote-getters.