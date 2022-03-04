© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The most popular memes of 2021 on Thursday's Access Utah

Published February 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM MST
Today we’ll look at the top digital trends of 2021, from the fun to the profound. Each year folklore students at Utah State University track digital trends. They then meet at the end of the year to prepare a ballot that goes out to a national panel of experts in digital folklore, which selects the winning trend.

A TikTok video of a young Scottish mailman singing the traditional sea shanty “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” and memes that poked fun at the self-described “QAnon Shaman” were among the top vote-getters.

Our guests are the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project, USU English professors Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’d love to hear your candidate for top digital trend of the year or maybe just your favorite meme or tweet from 2021. You can reach us on Twitter@upraccess and to upraccess@gmail.com.

