Unlikely Allies in Preventing Sexual Misconduct on Wednesday's Access Utah

Avery Edenfield, USU Assistant Professor of English; Felicia Gallegos, Outreach & Prevention Coordinator in the USU Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office (SAAVI); and Emmalee Fishburn, Senior Prevention Specialist in the USU Office of Equity recently wrote a report titled, “Unlikely Allies in Preventing Sexual Misconduct: Student Led Prevention Efforts in a Technical Communication Classroom.” The paper discusses the effectiveness of current methods of addressing/preventing sexual misconduct on university campuses and proposes some new ideas to help educate students how to respond to these issues. They will join today.

The Title IX civil rights law is geared towards preventing and combating discrimination towards individuals based on their sex/gender in federal institutions, particularly federally supported educational institutions like universities. This entails sexual misconduct or assault from one student to another which has been and continues to be a struggle.