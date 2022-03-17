© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Unlikely Allies in Preventing Sexual Misconduct on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published March 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT
empty college classroom
pixabay.com

Avery Edenfield, USU Assistant Professor of English; Felicia Gallegos, Outreach & Prevention Coordinator in the USU Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office (SAAVI); and Emmalee Fishburn, Senior Prevention Specialist in the USU Office of Equity recently wrote a report titled, “Unlikely Allies in Preventing Sexual Misconduct: Student Led Prevention Efforts in a Technical Communication Classroom.” The paper discusses the effectiveness of current methods of addressing/preventing sexual misconduct on university campuses and proposes some new ideas to help educate students how to respond to these issues. They will join today.

The Title IX civil rights law is geared towards preventing and combating discrimination towards individuals based on their sex/gender in federal institutions, particularly federally supported educational institutions like universities. This entails sexual misconduct or assault from one student to another which has been and continues to be a struggle.

Unlikely Allies in Preventing Sexual Misconduct: https://sigdoc.acm.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/CDQ_21004_Edenfield_Judd_Fishburn_Gallegos.pdf

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
