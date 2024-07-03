Daily News: Utah drunk driving arrests on track to exceed previously steady rate

This is your rundown of the daily news for Wednesday, July 3. In this edition:



Utah DUI arrests are on the rise

The prison contractor Wellcon Inc. was been fined $2 million after the death of a Salt Lake County Jail inmate

The man on trial for the death of Sgt. Bill Hooserhas been granted private representation



Utah DUI arrests on the rise

6:56 a.m.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the state could exceed 10,620 DUI arrests in 2024.

This July, there will be 280 DUI shifts worked by 37 law enforcement agencies all over the state according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall who says officers will be ready with watchful eyes for drunk and impaired driving. Randall says they will be looking for drivers unable to stay in their lanes, driving without their lights on at night, making wide turns, speeding exceptionally fast — or even exceptionally slow.

As of Monday, the Utah Department of Public Safety said there have been 30 impaired driving-related deaths so far in 2024.

Prison contractor Wellcon Inc. fined $2 million after death of Salt Lake County Jail inmate

6:56 a.m.

A Utah jury hit prison contractor Wellcon Inc. with a $2 million fine on Tuesday after an inmate died at the Salt Lake County Jail in November 2013.

According to a complaint filed in Utah's 3rd District Court, Jeremy Aus died after being booked into the Salt Lake County jail and denied necessary medication, leading to withdrawal effects and his death.

According to the complaint, eight days after requesting medication that requires a specific withdrawal process to prevent side effects a Salt Lake County jail officer alerted medical staff to assess Aus, who was suffering from a possible seizure. Aus' cellmate stated that he saw between four and six of Aus' seizures. Later that night Aus was declared dead after being found non-responsive.

Man on trial for the death of Sgt. Bill Hooser has been granted private representation

6:56 a.m.

The man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hooser has new private practice attorneys after initially asking for a public defender.

The two private defenders representing Michael Jayne will be funded the same way a public defender would be.

Nathan Evershed is a Utah Defense Attorney not associated with the cases, but is familiar with capital cases and their severity. He says in Utah the only way for a case to become a capital case is that it has to be an aggravated murder and can also involve the possibility of the death penalty.

Evershed says it is unusual to have two of these kinds of cases in Utah County at the same time. Public defenders in Utah County have another capital case on their hands.

Kent Cody Barlow, the man who is accused of crashing his car into a horse corral and killing two Eagle Mountain boys, is one of them.