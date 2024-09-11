Daily news: Federal judge blocks landmark Utah child privacy social media law

Federal judge blocks Utah social media law

A federal judge blocked Utah's landmark social media law from going into effect.

Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby issued a written order Tuesday granting a request from NetChoice, a tech industry group, for a preliminary injunction. This means Utah will be unable to enforce its social media law as litigation plays out. This is not a permanent block.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. Under the law, social media companies would have been required to enable the maximum default privacy settings on Utah children's accounts. The companies would have had to verify the ages of their users and also restrict the visibility of Utah children's accounts, including by disabling search engine indexing.

During the 2024 legislative session, Utah lawmakers had made changes to the law as it had been challenged in court. A spokesperson for the Utah attorney general's office did not immediately return request for comment.

Utah State University releases response to Department of Justice's notice on Title IX noncompliance

On Tuesday Utah State University released a lengthy response to last month's notice of noncompliance from the U.S. Department of Justice stemming from an investigation into the USU football program, promising to ensure that leaders of the football program will send clear, consistent, and firm messaging that sexual misconduct will not be tolerated.

The University says it is updating the student-athlete handbook to ensure a consistent Athletics-based response to arrests for criminal conduct.

In August the Justice Department informed the university it was "not compliant" with certain requirements agreed between the school and department in a resolution agreement in 2020.

The DOJ stated that "significant work remains" in addressing sexual misconduct within the athletic department, and particularly the football program.

Former head coach Blake Anderson was fired a few weeks before the start of preseason training camp for violating Title IX policies regarding timely reporting of domestic and sexual abuse.

