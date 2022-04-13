'Bridging our divides' with Peter Coleman on Wednesday's Access Utah

Political polarization is making us miserable. Surveys show that Americans have become more fearful and hateful of supporters of the opposing political party and imagine that they hold much more extreme views than they actually do. And we prefer to date and marry those with similar opinions and are less willing to spend time with people on the other side. How can we loosen the grip of this toxic polarization and start working on our most pressing problems? In his book The Way Out social psychologist Peter T. Coleman blends personal accounts from his years of working on entrenched conflicts with lessons from leading-edge research to provide a guide to breaking free from the cycle of mutual contempt in order to better our lives, relationships, and country.

Peter T. Coleman is Professor of Psychology and Education at Columbia University where he holds a joint-appointment at Teachers College and The Earth Institute. Dr. Coleman directs the Morton Deutsch International Center for Cooperation and Conflict Resolution (MD-ICCCR), is founding director of the Institute for Psychological Science and Practice (IPSP), and is co-executive director of Columbia University’s Advanced Consortium on Cooperation, Conflict, and Complexity (AC4).