'(Solve For) X' with Katharine Coles on Tuesday's Access Utah

In Katharine Coles’ new poetry collection (Solve for) X, she meditates on an imaginary sister, impositions of the body on the mind, and the human mess that remains despite death or disaster. In this collection, she shows her ease with the uncertain X, while breaking down contrary ideas and reassembling them, harmoniously redesigned. The rigidity of knowledge yields to the beauty of the search, both captivating and mysterious.

Katharine Coles is the author of two novels, eight collections of poems, the essay collection The Stranger I Become, and the memoir Look Both Ways. The recipient of grants from the NEA, the NEH, and the Guggenheim Foundation, she has served as Poet Laureate of Utah and was inaugural director of the Poetry Foundation’s Harriet Monroe Poetry Institute. She is a distinguished professor of English at the University of Utah.