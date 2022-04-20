'All about birds' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Last summer we devoted an entire episode to monarch butterflies and fireflies. After that program a listener suggested we do a similar episode focused on birds. Today we’ll do just that! We’ll talk about bird watching, backyard feeders, solutions to the problem of birds hitting windows, creating conservation areas for birds, and much more. Our guests include Kim Sullivan, ornithologist and USU Biology Professor; Jack Greene, naturalist and Vice President of the Board of Trustees at Bridgerland Audubon Society ; and Bryan Dixon, who has done extensive work over many years with Bridgerland Audubon Society.