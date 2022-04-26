'The People Behind the Byline' on Tuesday's Access Utah

“As a journalist, it’s really hard to go home for Christmas and hear my parents bash on every news network under the sun…It’s difficult for me to be made aware every time I go home how my parents don’t trust the people who are in the career field that I’m going into…” That’s USU journalism student Emily White from her podcast episode titled “The People Behind the Byline.” The segment includes interviews with professional reporters as well as personal reflections from Emily about her decision to become a journalist despite her parents’ dislike of the profession and warnings from professionals about how hard it can be.

Today we’ll hear the segment and talk with Emily White and USU Associate Professor of Journalism Matthew LaPlante about the challenges of being a journalist in an increasingly hostile environment for journalism.