Access Utah

'The People Behind the Byline' on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published April 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT
business-g0bad8ca70_640.jpg
pixabay.com

“As a journalist, it’s really hard to go home for Christmas and hear my parents bash on every news network under the sun…It’s difficult for me to be made aware every time I go home how my parents don’t trust the people who are in the career field that I’m going into…” That’s USU journalism student Emily White from her podcast episode titled “The People Behind the Byline.” The segment includes interviews with professional reporters as well as personal reflections from Emily about her decision to become a journalist despite her parents’ dislike of the profession and warnings from professionals about how hard it can be.

Today we’ll hear the segment and talk with Emily White and USU Associate Professor of Journalism Matthew LaPlante about the challenges of being a journalist in an increasingly hostile environment for journalism.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
