Climate science and journalism with Matthew LaPlante on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
Today we spoke with with Matthew LaPlante, PhD. LaPlante is an author, journalist, climate scientist, radio program host, advocate for educational equity, and associate professor of journalistic writing at Utah State University. He is the author of "Superlative," Co-writer of "Lifespan" and "The Longevity Plan" and other books. Former intel analyst. Soccer fan. His research interests include: journalistic writing, science communication, climate science, health science, and aging science.

His science show UnDisciplined is heard on Utah Public Radio every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
