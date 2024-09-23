Climate science and journalism with Matthew LaPlante on Access Utah

Today we spoke with with Matthew LaPlante, PhD. LaPlante is an author, journalist, climate scientist, radio program host, advocate for educational equity, and associate professor of journalistic writing at Utah State University. He is the author of "Superlative," Co-writer of "Lifespan" and "The Longevity Plan" and other books. Former intel analyst. Soccer fan. His research interests include: journalistic writing, science communication, climate science, health science, and aging science.

His science show UnDisciplined is heard on Utah Public Radio every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.