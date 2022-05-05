© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Social media and free speech' on Thursday's Access Utah

Published May 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
social-media-g520300f6b_640.png
Pixabay.com

Elon Musk says that Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, and he seems likely to push for a reduction in controls on speech on Twitter. Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Canada Research Chair in Digital Communication for the Public Interest at Royal Roads University, says that while this might seem like a way to ensure free speech in theory, in practice, it would actually serve to suppress the speech of Twitter’s most vulnerable users.

Today, in the first conversation in an occasional series on social media and free speech, we’ll ask Professor Hodson why she thinks speech on Twitter needs more moderation not less.

Later in the program we’ll revisit a conversation from 2021 with reporter Eli Saslow: His book, Rising Out of Hatred, tells the story of Derek Black, who started as a leading light in the white nationalist movement and then underwent a remarkable transformation.

Tags

Access Utah social mediaFreedom of SpeechTwitterJaigris HodsonEli Saslow
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content