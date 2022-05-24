'Sand and Sky' with Phyllis Barber on Monday's Access Utah

Phyllis Barber is the author of nine books, including The Desert Between Us, Raw Edges, and How I Got Cultured. Winner of the AWP Prize for Creative Nonfiction, she has published essays and short stories in North American Review, Crazyhorse, and Kenyon Review. She has been cited as Notable in The Best American Essays and The Best American Travel Writing. In 2005, Barber was inducted into the Nevada Writers’ Hall of Fame. Barber has taught at the Vermont College of Fine Arts and the University of Utah's Osher Institute. She lives in Park City, Utah

Award-winning Utah essayist Phyllis Barber has a new book out titled The Precarious Walk: Essays from Sand and Sky, which explores the sudden death of her young son, her search for a spirituality beyond her Mormon roots, and human impact upon the landscape—one of her earliest memories is of looking up to see a red gash in the sky from the Nevada Nuclear Testing Site.

