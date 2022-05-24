© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Sand and Sky' with Phyllis Barber on Monday's Access Utah

Published May 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
81ND5jnJqCL.jpg
amazon.com

Phyllis Barber is the author of nine books, including The Desert Between Us, Raw Edges, and How I Got Cultured. Winner of the AWP Prize for Creative Nonfiction, she has published essays and short stories in North American Review, Crazyhorse, and Kenyon Review. She has been cited as Notable in The Best American Essays and The Best American Travel Writing. In 2005, Barber was inducted into the Nevada Writers’ Hall of Fame. Barber has taught at the Vermont College of Fine Arts and the University of Utah's Osher Institute. She lives in Park City, Utah

Award-winning Utah essayist Phyllis Barber has a new book out titled The Precarious Walk: Essays from Sand and Sky, which explores the sudden death of her young son, her search for a spirituality beyond her Mormon roots, and human impact upon the landscape—one of her earliest memories is of looking up to see a red gash in the sky from the Nevada Nuclear Testing Site.

Tags

Access Utah DesertMojave Desertnuclear testingAccess Utah BooksPhyllis Barber
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content