A conversation with President Cockett on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we feature a conversation with Utah State University President Noelle Cockett. We’ll talk about telework and the labor market, preparing students for careers as K-12 teachers, mental health issues, student loans, tuition, diversity, equity and inclusion, preventing and responding to sexual assault and sexual harassment, and USU’s new Institiute for Land, Water, and Air.

Noelle E. Cockett was appointed as Utah State University’s 16th president in October 2016. At the time of the announcement, she was serving as executive vice president and provost at USU. Prior to that, she served USU as vice president for Extension; dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences; and director of the Utah Agriculture Experiment Station. President Cockett’s research program has centered on the identification of genetic markers associated with economically important traits in sheep, as well as the development of resources that advance research on the sheep genome.