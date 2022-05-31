© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

A conversation with President Cockett on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published May 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT
noelle-cockett.jpg
USU.edu
Portrait of USU President Noelle Cockett

Today we feature a conversation with Utah State University President Noelle Cockett. We’ll talk about telework and the labor market, preparing students for careers as K-12 teachers, mental health issues, student loans, tuition, diversity, equity and inclusion, preventing and responding to sexual assault and sexual harassment, and USU’s new Institiute for Land, Water, and Air.

Noelle E. Cockett was appointed as Utah State University’s 16th president in October 2016. At the time of the announcement, she was serving as executive vice president and provost at USU. Prior to that, she served USU as vice president for Extension; dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences; and director of the Utah Agriculture Experiment Station. President Cockett’s research program has centered on the identification of genetic markers associated with economically important traits in sheep, as well as the development of resources that advance research on the sheep genome.

Tags

Access Utah USUUSU AggiesStudent LoansUSU Studentscollege tuition
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content