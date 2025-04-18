A Utah university takes a unique step to help students save money

Lynzi Hallett is juggling four part-time jobs so she can cover for her tuition as a full-time student.

The 21-year-old doesn’t glorify the grind, but she’s dedicated to getting her associate degree in nursing at Weber State University without getting off track. She’s close, but she’s paying for college on her own, without any assistance from family, after growing up under the poverty line for much of her childhood.

She’s the kind of student that Weber State President Brad Mortensen said he wants to attend the school most but also worries the most about. That’s because he recognizes the financial strain she and others like her are under is also a barrier to their education — one that can cause them to take a break from school or need to drop out.

It’s why he’s pushing forward with a new and cheaper tuition model aimed directly at those students. And this summer semester, Hallett will see the effects.

The plan has already been heralded as “innovative” by the state’s commissioner over higher education. And it’s drawn the attention of Utah lawmakers.

