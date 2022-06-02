'Daughter of the Morning Star' with Craig Johnson on Thursday's Access Utah

On Thursday’s Access Utah, a conversation with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson. Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for Longmire, the Netflix original drama. Craig Johnson has received many awards for his books. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population twenty-five. His latest novel in the Longmire series is “Daughter of the Morning Star.”

When Lolo Long's niece Jaya begins receiving death threats, Tribal Police Chief Long calls on Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire along with Henry Standing Bear as lethal backup. Jaya "Longshot" Long is the athletic phenom of the Lame Deer Lady Stars High School basketball team and is following in the steps of her older sister, who had disappeared a year previously, a victim of the scourge of missing Native Woman in Indian Country. Lolo hopes that having Longmire involved will draw some public attention to the girl's plight, a maneuver which also inadvertently places the good sheriff in a one-on-one with the deadliest adversary he has ever faced in both this world and the next.