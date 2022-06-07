Myths and misconceptions of American religious history on Tuesday's Access Utah

In a recent history class, USU Postdoctoral Teaching Fellow Chris Babits offered students the opportunity to write and record a short podcast on myths and misconceptions of American religious history. We’ll hear some of those podcasts today. Among them are pieces titled: “One Nation Under God: When the Pledge of Allegiance Went to War with Communism,” “White Devil, Black Jesus: Religious Influences in the Black Power Movement,” “Religious Insanity through the Eyes of Elizabeth Packard,” and “Drugs, Unemployment and Government Overreach: Fighting for Native American Religious Freedom.” Chris Babits and one of his students, Chloe Miller, will join us.

Additional podcasts:

'Faith of the Founding Fathers: How diversity of faith impacted America's religious freedoms' by Kalista Hill