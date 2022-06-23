© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Declining social capital with Peter Reichard on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT
Utah Foundation President Peter Reichard writes, “There’s no use in pretending anymore. Our national fabric has been tearing for decades. Political polarization is widening. The economic divide keeps growing. Solidarity is slipping away. Social capital is in decline.”

Social capital refers to the bonds between people and among networks, which they can use to benefit themselves and the group as a whole. Low levels of social capital often lead to poor economic and social outcomes, both for individuals and for populations.

The Utah Foundation launched its Social Capital Series in 2021. This project consists of a series of reports including more than 30 metrics compared over time and against Utah’s neighboring Mountain States and the nation.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
