President of the Utah Foundation, Shawn Teigen on Wednesday's Access Utah

There's a new report out from the Utah Foundation finding that Utahns’ top concerns are the cost of living and political dysfunction. Secondary issues included environmental concerns and the education system. More than 60% of Utahns believe that Utah is on the wrong track and that their quality of life is worse now than five years ago. And for the first time housing affordability is the No. 1 concern. The 2024 Utah Priorities Project report, titled Priced Out and Fed Up: Cost of Living and Government Dysfunction are Voters’ Top Issues, focuses on the voters’ ranking of 17 of the most important issues when considering their candidate for governor.

Shawn Teigen is President of the Utah Foundation. He has worked for the Utah Foundation for over a decade — researching a broad swath of public policy issues. He also teaches a public policy course at the University of Utah. Shawn has worked as a housing policy analyst, a consultant to early-stage businesses, and a founder of an organization focused on foreign investment-related economic development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Utah. He serves as a board member for several public-sector, private-sector and non-profit organizations. Shawn has always been active in volunteering, including having spent two years in Kazakhstan with the U.S. Peace Corps.