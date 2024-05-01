© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

President of the Utah Foundation, Shawn Teigen on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:49 AM MDT
The Utah State Capitol Building.
jjie.org

There's a new report out from the Utah Foundation finding that Utahns’ top concerns are the cost of living and political dysfunction. Secondary issues included environmental concerns and the education system. More than 60% of Utahns believe that Utah is on the wrong track and that their quality of life is worse now than five years ago. And for the first time housing affordability is the No. 1 concern. The 2024 Utah Priorities Project report, titled Priced Out and Fed Up: Cost of Living and Government Dysfunction are Voters’ Top Issues, focuses on the voters’ ranking of 17 of the most important issues when considering their candidate for governor.

Shawn Teigen is President of the Utah Foundation. He has worked for the Utah Foundation for over a decade — researching a broad swath of public policy issues. He also teaches a public policy course at the University of Utah. Shawn has worked as a housing policy analyst, a consultant to early-stage businesses, and a founder of an organization focused on foreign investment-related economic development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Utah. He serves as a board member for several public-sector, private-sector and non-profit organizations. Shawn has always been active in volunteering, including having spent two years in Kazakhstan with the U.S. Peace Corps.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
