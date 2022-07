Today we’ll do a summer check-in with the arts. We’ll be talking with Michael Ballam, Founding Director of the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater; and Herb Newsome, who is performing with the Lyric Repertory Company. Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater is celebrating 30 years and Lyric Repertory Company is celebrating 56 years. We’ll talk about arts coming out of the pandemic, what the arts do for us, and arts in Utah.