'Glen Canyon Exposed' on Access Utah

'Glen Canyon Exposed: Now and Then' is a photographic and film exhibit by artists Dawn Kish and Tad Nichols. This unique showcase presents two perspectives of Glen Canyon: Nichols’ iconic 1950s images, captured before the construction of Glen Canyon Dam, and Kish’s contemporary photographs and documentary film, chronicling the canyon’s reemergence as water levels recede.

The exhibit is at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River, Utah, until next year.

We talk with the co-curators of the exhibit: Dawn Kish and printmaker Richard Jackson.

