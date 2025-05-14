© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'Glen Canyon Exposed' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 14, 2025 at 9:43 AM MDT
An old-timey camera overlaid on swirling rock formations, all in black and white.
John Wesley Powell River History Museum

'Glen Canyon Exposed: Now and Then' is a photographic and film exhibit by artists Dawn Kish and Tad Nichols. This unique showcase presents two perspectives of Glen Canyon: Nichols’ iconic 1950s images, captured before the construction of Glen Canyon Dam, and Kish’s contemporary photographs and documentary film, chronicling the canyon’s reemergence as water levels recede.

The exhibit is at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River, Utah, until next year.

We talk with the co-curators of the exhibit: Dawn Kish and printmaker Richard Jackson.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGlen CanyonPhotographyArt ExhibitAccess Utah FilmsAccess Utah arts
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content