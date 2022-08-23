Land, water & air in Utah with Brian Steed on Tuesday's Access Utah

Our guest for the hour on Tuesday’s Access Utah is Brian Steed, the new Executive Director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University .

Brian Steed previously served as the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, as the federal Bureau of Land Management’s national deputy director for policy and programs, exercising the authority of the director from 2017-2019 and as chief of staff to Utah Congressman Chris Stewart from 2013-17. Steed has also served as the deputy county attorney for Iron County and taught political science and economics at USU.

A native of Logan, Utah, Steed attended USU, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in political science. He also holds a Ph.D. in public policy with an emphasis in environmental policy from Indiana University Bloomington and a J.D. from S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, with a certificate in natural resources and environmental law.

Established in 2021, the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air connects researchers from Utah State University with problem solvers and decision-makers around Utah. The institute envisions a state with a high quality of life for our citizens that values and optimizes our state’s shared resources while managing continued growth. We value data-driven decision-making, shared partnerships, and a non-partisan perspective as we share the latest land, water, and air research.