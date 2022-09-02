© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Mitchell trade, U. football opener and more on Behind the Headlines

Published September 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
Screenshot 2022-09-02 at 10-38-23 Mitchell trade U. football opener BYU volleyball probe and a canyon gondola - KCPW.png
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) claps along with the crowd as he leaves the game with about 5:44 left in the game, and the Jazz leading by 26 points, in NBA action between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors, at Vivint Arena, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

The Utah Department of Transportation says it prefers a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon — eventually. BYU continues investigating reports that racist slurs were yelled at a Duke volleyball player after video footage appeared to clear the fan originally blamed. We preview the University of Utah football season ahead of its opener against Florida in “The Swamp.” And the Utah Jazz unload Donovan Mitchell, their last remaining All-Star.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Josh Newman, Jacob Scholl and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling 801-355-TALK.

