2022 midterm recap with Damon Cann on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we recap the midterm election with Utah State University Political Science Professor Damon Cann. Of special interest in Utah has been the U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Mike Lee won reelection. In Cache County it was the race for County Executive, which the incumbent David Zook appears to have won.. And nationally, the red wave has not happened, with both houses of Congress still up for grabs, and control of the Senate perhaps not decided until a possible Georgia runoff. Issues important to voters seemed to include abortion and inflation.