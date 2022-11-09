© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the latest election results, as well as local and national coverage here.
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

2022 midterm recap with Damon Cann on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published November 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST
democrats-gebc827f78_1280.jpg
pixabay.com

Today we recap the midterm election with Utah State University Political Science Professor Damon Cann. Of special interest in Utah has been the U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Mike Lee won reelection. In Cache County it was the race for County Executive, which the incumbent David Zook appears to have won.. And nationally, the red wave has not happened, with both houses of Congress still up for grabs, and control of the Senate perhaps not decided until a possible Georgia runoff. Issues important to voters seemed to include abortion and inflation.

Tags
Access Utah UPRPoliticsPolitical Partiesmidterm electionsDemocrats and RepublicansDamon Cann
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content