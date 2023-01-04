© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Comedy and political correctness on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST
Television host Steve Harvey said recently that “political correctness has killed comedy.” Harvey told the Hollywood Reporter that “Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time.” He’s joined by a growing list of comedians saying that it’s increasingly difficult to do comedy in an atmosphere of cancel culture. Others say that an increased focus on inclusivity is a good thing and that political correctness just forces comedians to be more creative. We’ll talk about it today with USU journalism professor Brian Champagne; Matthew Wappett, Director of the USU Institute for Disability Research, Policy and Practice; and comedian Karl Calderwood.

Tags
Access Utah UPRcomedyPolitical CorrectnessMatthew WappettBrian ChampagneKarl Calderwood
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
