Comedy and political correctness on Wednesday's Access Utah

Television host Steve Harvey said recently that “political correctness has killed comedy.” Harvey told the Hollywood Reporter that “Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time.” He’s joined by a growing list of comedians saying that it’s increasingly difficult to do comedy in an atmosphere of cancel culture. Others say that an increased focus on inclusivity is a good thing and that political correctness just forces comedians to be more creative. We’ll talk about it today with USU journalism professor Brian Champagne; Matthew Wappett, Director of the USU Institute for Disability Research, Policy and Practice; and comedian Karl Calderwood.