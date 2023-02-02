© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Great Salt Lake discussion with Utah legislators on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST
great-salt-lake-g70019e239_1280.jpg
Amid concerns about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams says “we are not going to let our state go dry on our watch.” Sen. Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson say they expect this legislative session’s funding commitment for water issues will equal or surpass last year’s allocations. Last year more than $500 million in funding was directed to boost water conservation and other measures. Today we’ll check in with several legislators to see what is being done this session. We’ll talk with the House Speaker, Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City.

Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake Collaborative2023 Utah Legislative SessionBrad WilsonScott SandallNate Blouin
