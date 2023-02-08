Transgender issues and the legislative session on Wednesday's Access Utah

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed Senate Bill 16, Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures, into law. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, prevents doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth. During debate on the measure, crowds rallied for transgender health care at the Utah Capitol. We’ll talk about SB16 and surrounding issues with Dr. Michelle Cretella, a pediatrician on the advisory board for Advocates Protecting Children, and past Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians; Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City; and Marina Lowe, Policy Director with Equality Utah.

