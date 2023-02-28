© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Student Flourishing with David Germano on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST
David Germano is the Executive Director of the Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia. He is one of the co-leaders of the Student Flourishing Initiative, a three-way partnership with UVA, the University of Wisconsin, and Penn State University, as well as the lead organizer of an international research community of scholars and translators specializing in the Great Perfection (Dzokchen) tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Professor Germano is director of the Tibet Center at UVA (www.uvatibetcenter.org), He also is the founder and director of the Tibetan and Himalayan Library (THL, www.thlib.org), the largest international initiative using digital technology to facilitate collaboration in Tibetan Studies across disciplines. He is on the Utah State University campus in Logan to give several presentations on student flourishing and he joins us today.

Access Utah UPRStudentswellnessDavid Germano
Tom Williams
