Story Corps with David Isay & Mary Heers on Wednesday's Access Utah

It’s another special Member Drive edition of Access Utah. Today we’re highlighting StoryCorps , which is coming to Logan in May. In the first part of the program we’ll talk with David Isay, who is founder and president of StoryCorps, New York Times bestselling author and recipient of numerous Peabody Awards, and a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow. In the second half of the program we’ll listen to excerpts from several StoryCorps interviews which took place in Utah and talk with producer Mary Heers, who helped with the project after the mobile recording booth visited Vernal in 2015.