Access Utah

Story Corps with David Isay & Mary Heers on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT
Sara-Coffman-One-Small-Step-Hero-607e2a8981673-607e2a8981674-edited-617866b82fd24-617866b82fd26.png
https://storycorps.org/

It’s another special Member Drive edition of Access Utah. Today we’re highlighting StoryCorps, which is coming to Logan in May. In the first part of the program we’ll talk with David Isay, who is founder and president of StoryCorps, New York Times bestselling author and recipient of numerous Peabody Awards, and a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow. In the second half of the program we’ll listen to excerpts from several StoryCorps interviews which took place in Utah and talk with producer Mary Heers, who helped with the project after the mobile recording booth visited Vernal in 2015.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
