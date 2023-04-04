Childcare and more on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk about a childcare crisis in northern Utah and efforts to address the problem.

Joining us on the program today is Jamie Andrus, President and CEO of Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce; Julie Pitcher, Director of Development at the Cache Chamber of Commerce; and JueneElle Jefferies from Boys & Girls of Northern Utah. Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce along with their partners Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah and JBS Hyrum have announced the contribution of $259,500 from the JBS Hometown Strong program, a community investment initiative launched in 2020. The donation will be used to support Cache Valley’s workforce by establishing three new childcare centers run by Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah.

In the last part of the program we hear an episode of Patrick McNameeKing's podcast Empty Clouds, titled The Sad-faced Clown.