© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s spring member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Childcare and more on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT
crayons-gf461d0626_1280.jpg
pixabay

Today we’ll talk about a childcare crisis in northern Utah and efforts to address the problem.

Joining us on the program today is Jamie Andrus, President and CEO of Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce; Julie Pitcher, Director of Development at the Cache Chamber of Commerce; and JueneElle Jefferies from Boys & Girls of Northern Utah. Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce along with their partners Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah and JBS Hyrum have announced the contribution of $259,500 from the JBS Hometown Strong program, a community investment initiative launched in 2020. The donation will be used to support Cache Valley’s workforce by establishing three new childcare centers run by Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah.

In the last part of the program we hear an episode of Patrick McNameeKing's podcast Empty Clouds, titled The Sad-faced Clown.

Tags
Access Utah UPRChild CareUtah ChildrenJamie AndrusJueneElle JefferiesJulie Pitcher
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content