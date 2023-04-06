© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT
https://stewartudallfilm.org

Stewart Udall left a profound legacy of conservation and environmental justice as Secretary of the Interior during the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations. His social and environmental successes stemmed from his ability to bring together people with disparate interests, and inspire them to achieve common goals.More importantly perhaps, Udall called on all Americans to move away from our emphasis on economic growth and consumerism and toward quality of life, and a new politics centered on beauty, frugal living, appreciation of nature and the arts, and a recognition of the Earth’s limits.

The USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air is sponsoring a screening of the documentary Stewart Udall and the Politics of Beauty, a film by John de Graaf, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the Edith Bowen Laboratory School Auditorium (6700 Old Main Hill, USU Logan Campus). The event will begin with a reception and light refreshments followed by the film starting at 6:30. UPR is a media sponsor for the event.

John de Graaf says “I'm an author, filmmaker, speaker and activist with a mission to help create a happy, healthy and sustainable quality of life for America. I’m the co-author or editor of four books, including the international best-seller Affluenza.I have been a documentary filmmaker, primarily for public television, since 1977.”

Brian Steed is Executive Director of the USU Quinney Institute of Land, Water, and Air and former Acting Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
