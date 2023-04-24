'For Crying Out Loud' with Lea Zikmund on Monday's Access Utah

In the midst of her dad’s illness and becoming a young caretaker, Lea Zikmund began looking to social media to find community. In the process, she began to notice a dynamic in our culture that tends to criticize those who share publicly about moments of grief, loss and hardship. She also noticed there are still many people who want to use social media as a space to connect on these exact topics.

Her new book For Crying Out Loud takes a close look at the intersection of grief, loss, and the everyday Americans’ social media use. Through interviews with friends and acquaintances, Lea Zikmund attempts to understand how their moments of sharing helped them, if at all. Are there aspects of social media that can be more helpful to us in difficult moments than what we experience in person together?

Lea Zikmund is Director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour.

StoryCorps will be in Logan from April 28-May 26. To sign up to tell your story click here