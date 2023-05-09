© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Lessons of the Lost' with Scott Hammond on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT
Scott Hammond
Black Rose Writing

Today we’ll talk with Scott Hammond about his new book Finding Caleb: He was lost. Not once. Not twice. But now three times. In the wilderness. As an outsider in a small rural town in Wyoming. Now as the new kid they called “Cowboy” in a suburban Boston high school. But each time Boo had saved him. Boo found him in the wilderness, befriended him when he was a stranger, and gave him a story to tell about who he was and why he is different. Finding Caleb is about growing up, building an identity, finding a purpose, and a first romance. And about a dog that always loves.

Scott Hammond is a 20-year veteran of search and rescue in the Rocky Mountains. His canine search partner “Boo The-Wonder-Dog” is the inspiration for this story. Scott Hammond is Clinical Professor of Management in the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is author, previously, of Lessons of the Lost.

