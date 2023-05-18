'Nature's Wild Ideas' with Kristy Hamilton on Thursday's Access Utah

In her book Nature’s Wild Ideas, science journalist Kristy Hamilton goes behind the scenes of some of our most unexpected innovations. When astronomers wanted a telescope that could capture X-rays from celestial bodies, they looked to the lobster. When doctors wanted a medication that could stabilize Type II diabetic patients, they found their muse in a lizard. When scientists wanted to drastically reduce emissions in cement manufacturing, they observed how corals construct their skeletons in the sea. This is biomimicry in action: taking inspiration from nature to tackle human challenges.

Kristy Hamilton is a science journalist who has written for WIRED, Science Magazine, Hakai Magazine, Business Insider, and other publications. Her WIRED article was featured on the website's front page as a "Today's Picks." She has two degrees in Journalism and Neuroscience. When she's not on the road, she lives in San Francisco.

Kristy Hamilton will headline a Sundance Author Series event on Saturday, May 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the Redford Conference Center at Sundance. Tickets at https://www.sundanceresort.com/author-series/