© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Nature's Wild Ideas' with Kristy Hamilton on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT
Screenshot 2023-05-18 at 12-12-55 NaturesWildIdeas-Cover-3D.png (WEBP Image 662 × 662 pixels).png
https://www.kristyehamilton.com

In her book Nature’s Wild Ideas, science journalist Kristy Hamilton goes behind the scenes of some of our most unexpected innovations. When astronomers wanted a telescope that could capture X-rays from celestial bodies, they looked to the lobster. When doctors wanted a medication that could stabilize Type II diabetic patients, they found their muse in a lizard. When scientists wanted to drastically reduce emissions in cement manufacturing, they observed how corals construct their skeletons in the sea. This is biomimicry in action: taking inspiration from nature to tackle human challenges.

Kristy Hamilton is a science journalist who has written for WIRED, Science Magazine, Hakai Magazine, Business Insider, and other publications. Her WIRED article was featured on the website's front page as a "Today's Picks." She has two degrees in Journalism and Neuroscience. When she's not on the road, she lives in San Francisco.

Kristy Hamilton will headline a Sundance Author Series event on Saturday, May 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the Redford Conference Center at Sundance. Tickets at https://www.sundanceresort.com/author-series/

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksNaturescience newsKristy Hamilton
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content