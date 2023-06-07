'Must Democracies Die?' on Wednesday's Access Utah

The 2023 Bennion Teachers’ Workshop at USU will center on the theme: Athenian Democracy and its Legacy: Learning Lessons on Self Governance from the Ancients. Professor Darryl Phillips will give a keynote address titled “Must Democracies Die? Lessons from Ancient Greece and Rome.” That talk is free and open to the public and is on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Library 154 on the USU campus.

Joining us today are Darryl Phillips, Associate Professor of Classics at Connecticut College; Susan Shapiro, Associate Professor of History and Classics at Utah State University; and Juila Gossard, Associate Dean of the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Associate Professor of History at USU.