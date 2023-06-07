© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Our signal in Moab at 88.7 FM KUST is currently off the air. We are working to get it back on as soon as possible.
'Must Democracies Die?' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT
The 2023 Bennion Teachers’ Workshop at USU will center on the theme: Athenian Democracy and its Legacy: Learning Lessons on Self Governance from the Ancients. Professor Darryl Phillips will give a keynote address titled “Must Democracies Die? Lessons from Ancient Greece and Rome.” That talk is free and open to the public and is on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Library 154 on the USU campus.

Joining us today are Darryl Phillips, Associate Professor of Classics at Connecticut College; Susan Shapiro, Associate Professor of History and Classics at Utah State University; and Juila Gossard, Associate Dean of the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Associate Professor of History at USU.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
