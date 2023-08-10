© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Revisiting 'For Crying Out Loud' with Lea Zikmund on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT
New Degree Press

In the midst of her dad’s illness and becoming a young caretaker, Lea Zikmund began looking to social media to find community. In the process, she began to notice a dynamic in our culture that tends to criticize those who share publicly about moments of grief, loss and hardship. She also noticed there are still many people who want to use social media as a space to connect on these exact topics.

Her new book For Crying Out Loud takes a close look at the intersection of grief, loss, and the everyday Americans’ social media use. Through interviews with friends and acquaintances, Lea Zikmund attempts to understand how their moments of sharing helped them, if at all. Are there aspects of social media that can be more helpful to us in difficult moments than what we experience in person together?

Lea Zikmund is Director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour.

Access Utah Social MediaLossgriefStory Corps
