'Doing Good in Our Communities' on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’re doing another non-profit spotlight. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We’d love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community. Amy Anderson, Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan and Regional Coordinator for A Bolder Way Forward will join us for the hour and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. And we hope to hear from you!