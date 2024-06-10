© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Nonprofits doing good in our communities on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:20 AM MDT
A watercolor like image shows a group a people. The coloring is rainbow and each person is their own unique color or combination of rainbow colors.
Today we’re doing another non-profit spotlight. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We would love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community.

Amy Anderson, Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan and Regional Coordinator for A Bolder Way Forward will join us for the hour, and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. The other representatives are:

Isaiah Jones - USU Inclusive Excellence
Jeunelle Jeffries - Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah
Jay Black - Cache Valley Humanitarian Center

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
