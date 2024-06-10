Nonprofits doing good in our communities on Access Utah

Today we’re doing another non-profit spotlight. There are many needs in our communities and many step up to help. We would love to shine a light on your favorite non-profit or individual doing good in your community.

Amy Anderson, Spiritual Counselor with Sunshine Hospice in Logan and Regional Coordinator for A Bolder Way Forward will join us for the hour, and we’ll hear from representatives of other nonprofits throughout the hour. The other representatives are:

Isaiah Jones - USU Inclusive Excellence

Jeunelle Jeffries - Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah

Jay Black - Cache Valley Humanitarian Center