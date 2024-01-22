© 2024 Utah Public Radio
We are off the air again in Ogden due to snow. Listen anytime, anywhere here or on the UPR app.
Access Utah

Advocacy groups and the 2024 legislative session on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:51 AM MST
pixabay.com

As the 2024 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today. Our guests will include Rusty Cannon, President of the Utah Taxpayers Association; Bill Tibbitts, Associate Director of the Crossroads Urban Center, Emily Zheutlin, Health Policy Analyst with Utah Health Policy Project, Jason Chipman, Director of Utah Government Affairs for the Libertas Institute of Utah and Lynn de Freitas, Executive Director of Friends of Great Salt Lake. We’ll also give you an opportunity to tell us what you think the legislature should do this session. You can potentially help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com

Access Utah UPR2024 Legislative SessionBill TibbittsRusty CannonLynn de FreitasJason ChipmanEmily Zheutlin
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
