'Patricia Turner's Trash Talk' on Thursday's Access Utah

UCLA Professor Patricia Turner will give the Fife Honor Lecture at USU today at 1:30 p.m. in Library 101. The lecture is titled "Funky Barns, Austere Libraries, and Cool Cemeteries: Places of Affection in the Life of an African American Folklorist.”

Patricia Turner is a Research Professor in the Department of African American Studies and World Arts and Culture at UCLA. Her research focuses on racial dynamics as they surface in folklore and popular culture. Her latest book is Trash Talk: Anti-Obama Lore and Race in the Twenty-First Century. Previous books include: Crafted Lives: Stories and Studies of African-American Quilters.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY College at Oneonta and a master’s and Ph.D. in rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley.