Access Utah

'Patricia Turner's Trash Talk' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:35 AM MST

UCLA Professor Patricia Turner will give the Fife Honor Lecture at USU today at 1:30 p.m. in Library 101. The lecture is titled "Funky Barns, Austere Libraries, and Cool Cemeteries: Places of Affection in the Life of an African American Folklorist.”
Patricia Turner is a Research Professor in the Department of African American Studies and World Arts and Culture at UCLA. Her research focuses on racial dynamics as they surface in folklore and popular culture. Her latest book is Trash Talk: Anti-Obama Lore and Race in the Twenty-First Century. Previous books include: Crafted Lives: Stories and Studies of African-American Quilters.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY College at Oneonta and a master’s and Ph.D. in rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley.

Access Utah Folklore Barack Obama Patricia Turner
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
