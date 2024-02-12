© 2024 Utah Public Radio
2024 Legislative water issues on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:28 AM MST
According to the Salt Lake Tribune: “Senate President Stuart Adams’s SB 211, titled ‘Generational Water Infrastructure Amendments,’ seeks to secure a water supply for decades to come. It forms a new council comprised of leadership from the state’s biggest water districts that will figure out Utah’s water needs for the next 50 to 75 years. It also creates a new governor-appointed ’Utah Water Agent’ with a $1 million annual budget that will ‘coordinate with the council to ensure Utah’s generational water needs are met,’ according to a news release.

Today we’ll talk about water policy as it's being debated and acted upon at the Utah Legislature. Our guests include Salt Lake Tribune water and land use reporter Leia Larsen and Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-SLC.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
