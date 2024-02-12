2024 Legislative water issues on Monday's Access Utah

According to the Salt Lake Tribune: “Senate President Stuart Adams’s SB 211, titled ‘Generational Water Infrastructure Amendments,’ seeks to secure a water supply for decades to come. It forms a new council comprised of leadership from the state’s biggest water districts that will figure out Utah’s water needs for the next 50 to 75 years. It also creates a new governor-appointed ’Utah Water Agent’ with a $1 million annual budget that will ‘coordinate with the council to ensure Utah’s generational water needs are met,’ according to a news release.

Today we’ll talk about water policy as it's being debated and acted upon at the Utah Legislature. Our guests include Salt Lake Tribune water and land use reporter Leia Larsen and Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-SLC.